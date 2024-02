Congratulations to the 7th grade volleyball team on winning the regional championship last night against Dwight. The Tigers came out strong from the beginning and never let up defeating Dwight in two sets, 25-4,25-11. They now hold a season record of 20 wins and 1 loss. Congratulations to Lily Eddy for receiving the IESA Sportsmanship Award as well.

The Tigers will face Ford Heights Cottage Grove on Monday for the sectional title in Ford Heights. Let’s keep it rolling!