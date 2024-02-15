Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan’s office, along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating a fatal vehicle fire, which claimed the life of an unidentified male. The fire occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m., Thursday, 02/15/2024 in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Center, located at 12 W. Northbrook Drive, Dwight, IL.

Upon arrival, Dwight Fire Protection District Firefighters discovered a fully engulfed cargo van. After extinguishing the fire, Firefighters discovered the remains of the unidentified male.

Callahan pronounced the victim deceased on scene at 3:55 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon.

The fire remains under investigation by Callahan’s Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Dwight Police Department, Dwight Fire Protection District and Dwight EMS assisted at the scene.