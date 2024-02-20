Wow! What a weekend, Dylan had 6 matches in 3 days and went 4-2. His quarterfinal match was a wrenching loss in the last overtime called ultimate tiebreaker.

He resultantly bounced back the next day advancing to the round known as the blood round where if he loses he doesn’t place but a win guarantees him a medal as a Junior.

He faced Mercer county in that match and while behind 1-0 he launched his opponent with a high level throw with 4 seconds left capturing the Win!! He finished the day with another victory in his last round.

He placed 5th in the State of Illinois and had an Outstanding season.