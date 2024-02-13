Dwight’s library to offer gardening class, free seeds

Prairie Creek Library, located at 501 Carriage House Lane in Dwight, will team up with Ace Hardware this year to bring people a series of presentations on gardening. The series will launch at 6 pm Tuesday, Feb. 27, with “Starting Seeds.” These programs are free and open to the general public.

This program is intended for everyone, including those who have never gardened before or think they may have a black thumb. The first class will present advice and tips for starting seeds indoors for this summer’s garden. Future presentations will cover other relevant topics as the gardening season carries on.

The library also is bringing back the seed library for another season. The seed library contains packets of vegetable and flower seeds that patrons may “check out” (and not bring back) at no cost to them. Those who join us for the February presentation will get first choice at seeds from the library that night.

To make sure there are adequate supplies, registration for this program is required by Feb. 20. To register, please call 815-584-3061, stop by the main circulation desk, or visit our Facebook page where you can register via the Sign Up Genius link pinned to the top of the page.