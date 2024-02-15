The Dwight Village Board of Trustees held their regularly scheduled meeting Monday February 12.

Trustees in attendance were Randy Irvin, Marla Kinkade, Jenny Johnson, and Brian Berta. Trustees absent were Pete Meister and Justin Eggenberger. Also in attendance were Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village President Paul Johnson, and Village Clerk Whitney Scott.

The Board approved a General Fund Transfer of $407,125.69 to Capital Expenditures Fund for the purpose of paying Capital Outlay purchases, including $19,000 for a John Deere 1025R tractor.

No one spoke in Public Forum.

Mayor Johnson gave his appreciation to everyone involved with the receipt of the recent Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) $600,000 grant.

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported the OSLAD funds would not be available for around 60 days and realistically, no projects would begin until the Fall of 2024 or Spring of 2025. Phase One upgrades include proposed improvements to the tennis court area which would include reconditioning one side of the tennis court and adding two pickleball courts to the other side. Also, adjoining the courts would be a new shade structure, a picnic shelter, and fitness equipment. Also, the playground at the southeast corner of Renfrew would be replaced with modernized equipment.

Phase Two of the project, which will be funded by future grants or Village expenditures, could include a Route 66 themed splash pad, parking lot upgrades, and other enhancements. The option of having a dog park had been discussed at previous meetings, but because of liability and other concerns, it was determined Renfrew Park was currently not the appropriate location.

In addition, she reported that Heritage Corridor Destinations had assigned $20,000 to facilitate improvements at Ambler Texaco Station as part of their Historic Route 66 Tourism Grants in preparation for the 100th anniversary of the historic highway in 2026. In conjunction with this, another grant for $225,000 was secured to install EV Stations, landscaping, and parking at Renfrew Park.

Livingston also reported that as part of the agreement with Pattern Energy, the three new scoreboards for Garrett Park had been received.

The Administrator also updated the Board that although North Arrow Partners is nearing completion with the William Street Housing Complex, no units will be rented until an occupancy permit has been granted. At this point, applicants are being put on a waiting list.

EMS Director Mike Callahan reported that Ambulance 2021 continues to leak oil and needs continued repair, resulting in scheduling issues.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan that the new recruits are in week 6 of 16 of their academy training.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles informed the Board that the west bathrooms at Renfrew Park have been nearly completely refurbished. The bathrooms will be unisex in nature. He also encouraged Village residents to fill out the Service Entry Survey which will accompany water bills. This will help the Village identify where resources need to be applied in replacing lead service lines.

Three ordinances were updated and passed:

Ordinance 1505 Demolition Permit: The key provision is that a $20,000 bond or letter of credit will need to be secured before demolishing a commercial or industrial structure.

Ordinance 1507 Mobile Food Vendor: Key provisions are that no mobile food vendor will be allowed to operate on village property, with the exception of one available spot at Lions Lake. Mobile vendors that wish to operate on private property within village limits need to secure a daily license of $50 or an annual license of $500. Mobile operating hours will be restricted to between 6 a.m and 10 p.m. A mobile food vendor may apply for more that one single day license throughout the fiscal year but each single day license requested will require a separate application and separate license fee, if applicable. A single event license is valid for up to three consecutive days. They also will need to provide a form identifying Dwight as point of sale for sales tax purposes. There is no fee if the vendor is operating for a Private Party Special Event, and no food or refreshments are offered to the general public for consumption.

Ordinance 1508 Business Registration: Beginning April 1, 2024, new businesses will be required to pay a $25 fee and register with the Village before operating. Businesses already conducting business as of that date will still need to register, but the fee will be waived.

In New Business, the following items were approved:

Payment to Sistek Sales for lawn mower

Payment to Prairie State Tractor for small tractor

Road closures request for 2024 Dwight Harvest Days Carnival will begin setting up on Tuesday Sept 17, at 5 p.m. – East Chippewa from Prairie to Franklin and Prairie from Chippewa to South St. will be closed beginning 5 p.m. Tuesday Parade route will change: Parade will begin at corner of Clinton and Mazon, progress East on Rt 17 to Franklin, North on Franklin to North Street and ending at corner of North St. and Franklin St.

Dwight Youth Soccer was given the approval to use Village property for their program.

The Board moved into Closed Session.