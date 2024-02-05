Feb 3

We had a very tough Regional with great competition. Our Athletes competed valiantly and Jake Wilkey and Landon Burkhardt wrestled well however were caught in a few awkward positions ending their matches. Dylan Crouch did not give up a takedown this whole tournament and finished as Regional Champion advancing to Sectionals at Chicago Hope Academy this weekend.

Jan 25

We are wrapping up the season and our wrestlers gave a tremendous effort and Garrett received a Forfeit to start us out on the right foot, then in the most even match of the night against a Senior who is having a great season, Dylan Crouch who wrestled a strategic and smart match squeezed out a 4-3 victory as time ran out on the clock. Landon Burkhart had a gutsy match wrestling to the top of his ability with a solid 5-2 win where he scored 3 of his 5 points with two explosive moves taking less than 5 seconds. Jake Wilkey had a quick pin over Morris as well in an exhibition match.

Plainfield South was a bit tougher but we battled hard and Dylan Crouch picked up a Technical fall in only 2 minutes and 20 seconds with several series of tilts and back points.

Keep up the good work everyone!

Jan 20

We had 6 kids compete as 3 were unable to attend. Tysen Walker accomplished his goal today and handily scored 3 takedowns and a pin in the first period in his second bout of the day. Landon showed fortitude and heart as he overcame a few deficits to get the pins.

Dylan had a good tournament improving each round and diligently controlled Christiansen from Princeton riding him out the whole third period to secure an Overtime Takedown and 5-3 OT Victory for the Title.

Next up Morris and Plainfield South

Jan 19

Our final home meet of this season brought a full house of fans as the gym was packed in support of both our youth and high school wrestling programs. What a future we have ahead of us! Landon Burkhardt had a hard fought match against a very physical opponent. Our other wrestlers have gained valuable experience and learned from tonights matches. Dylan Crouch had a close first period but picked up steam as he focused his intensity to roll to an 18-3 technical fall. Next up the LeRoy invitational

Jan 17

Tonight featured a dual against Herscher and Bradley Bourbonais. First round we competed well and Dylan Crouch had a solid win over the Herscher 138 lber with a technical fall. Landon Burkhardt wrestled great in this dual with a decisive pin.

Against BBHS, They were aggressive and caught some of us in our heels. After Dylan Crouch earned a reversal from almost getting cradled to putting his opponent on their back by scooping his opponents head then getting the victory by pin, this motivated the upper weights to brawl but they were too much to handle.

Friday is our Senior night and last home meet if this season So please come out and watch some good wrestling against Reed Custer starting at 5:30 on January 19th.

Jan 6 – Hawk Classic Prairie Central

This was a great showing for Dwight where everyone wrestled five matches.

Dillon Crouch took first place with a dominant performance and two pins in the day. Landon Burkhardt, Jake Wilkey, and Tysen Walker all had multiple wins today while Alex Roge also got on the victory board.

Long day of wrestling and well worth it.

Dec 27 – 28 – Abe’s Rumble 2023

This two day jam packed event featuring 60 of the top single A teams in Illinois is always a huge success and really develops our athletes in many aspects. This year we had 4 wrestlers who were unable to attend due to illness or other emergencies however, those 6 who made the trip truly made me proud and the comradery was extraordinary!

We had Roxana and Oregon in our fist day bracket which provided some challenges as they both placed top 8 out of 60 here.

Day 1 we won only 10 of our 26 matches with Dylan Crouch gaining four of these.

We Thrived in day Two of competition winning 8 of our 12 bouts and defeated Walter Christian Academy 24-18 which showed our resilience after getting edged out by St Bede 30-24.

Come watch us next Saturday at the Prairie Central tournament.

Happy New Year!

Dec12

Dwight hosted a solid Wilmington team who went 2-0 tonight over us and Pontiac.

Some of Dwight’s less experienced wrestlers learned than keeping in good position is the key to stay in the match.

Kudos to Jake Wilkey for bumping up to Heavyweight and battling the entire 6 minutes to defeat a tough opponent.

Dylan Crouch confidently dominated both of his duals by executing exceptionally on his takedowns!

Dec 9 Pontiac Tournament

Dwight had 9 wrestlers compete in this 18 team tournament. Kyler Starks had a big comeback victory 16-10, Landon Burkhardt with a few solid victories after a first round loss to the 215 lb tournament runner up from Morton High school.

Dylan Crouch improved on his second place finish from last year by winning the 138 pound weight class with a nearly perfect finals match and four consecutive pins on the day!

Tuesday night we compete at Home against Wilmington and Pontiac. We would appreciate your attendance!

Dec 7

Dwight wrestled better than Tuesday against two tough teams. Dylan Crouch had two wins with one of them by pin in one minute and thirteen seconds.Garrett Leach contributed to our teams versatility by making weight at a lighter weight class. Jake Wilkey went 1 and 1, and notched another pin with a Fall in Five minutes. Ethan Holte had a solid performance and ran out of time on his third period comeback.

Dec 5

Last night Dwight Wrestling hosted Gibson City and Streator. Thank you teachers, students, and Alumni for your support. We had a limited lineup yesterday for a variety of reasons. Most of Our upperclassmen went 1 and 1 on the night with Dylan Crouch sustaining his first loss of the season but he bounced back quickly with a first period pin over Streator improving his record to 5-1.

We will have our full lineup in action tomorrow night against Clifton central and Seneca so come out and catch all of the action.

Dec 2

We wrestled well against Lisle, splitting the 6 matches with them. Our 3 victories were a pin from Team Captain Dylan Crouch in 2:54.

A win by pin from Senior Kyler Starks in 1:40.

A Varsity win by Sophomore Jake Wilkey with a Fall in 1:40 as well.

Against a well Coached Chicago Hope team we couldn’t match their technical skills or enthusiasm, however Dylan Crouch dominated his opponent with a quick pin in just 45 seconds. This was Dwights only victory in this dual meet. We are back in action on Tuesday and Thursday nights with our first two Home meets of the young season. Come out and support us!

Nov 30

Dwight lost a close meet last night against Urbana 27-36. David Piaga-Gomez won 10-3, and then again by pin. Dylan Crouch handled both of his matches successfully winning 9-2 and then also with a pin. Kyler Starks and Landon Burkhardt both picked up their first pins of the season. Daniel Young and Jake Wilkey won by forfeit. The boys head to Lisle Saturday morning.