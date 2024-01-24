Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Workshop: Opportunity for HS Students in Leadership

February 21 was the first program of the year at the Rotary Club of Dwight. Tanya Walker (RYLA Chair Person) was our guest speaker. We met Virtually (Microsoft Team) today as Tanya lives In Arthur, Il. February 21 was the first program of the year at the Rotary Club of Dwight. Tanya Walker (RYLA Chair Person) was our guest speaker. We met Virtually (Microsoft Team) today as Tanya lives In Arthur, Il.

Tanya shared information about The RYLA Weekend coming up April 19-21, 2024. She spoke about the weekend schedule, what students can expect, & the benefits of a student attending.

Also joining our meeting was Andy Pittenger, DTHS Principal and Jordan Christensen, DTHS Guidance Counselor, to support our club with student selection and additional support.

The RYLA activity Is held In Monticello, IL.

We are looking To identify some Dwight Students & send them this year.

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and districts where you develop your skills as a leader while having fun and making connections.