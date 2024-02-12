On Monday, February 5th the Dwight Police Department responded to the concession stand at Dwight Township High School football field/track in reference to a burglary. The break-in occurred sometime within the previous week. Investigators are seeking information regarding this incident. Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s) may result in a monetary award. On Monday, February 5the Dwight Police Department responded to the concession stand at Dwight Township High School football field/track in reference to a burglary. The break-in occurred sometime within the previous week. Investigators are seeking information regarding this incident. Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s) may result in a monetary award.

Anyone with information my contact Det. Gary Beier at 815-584-3132 or detective@dwightillinois.com. The Dwight Police Department is following up on leads already generated and needs the public’s help to solve this crime.