Dwight First Congregational United Church of Christ located at 200 W. Delaware Street, is hosting World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 1 at 1 p.m.

There will be worship, song, and fellowship followed by refreshments.

2024 Theme

I Beg You…Bear with One Another in Love | Palestine

The Christian Women of Palestine are calling us to connect with the land from where Jesus came; where he was born, ministered and died – and from where our faith began and is rooted. Despite living in an area of the world where there is ongoing conflict and the future is uncertain, the women of Palestine are sharing with love a reminder that they are there, and they want to give hope to everyone. The theme of the service 2024 “bear with one another in love’ seems very appropriate for these women who will not give up witnessing the love of Jesus Christ.

World Day of Prayer is an international, inter-church organization led by women which enables us to hear the thoughts of those women from all parts of the world: their hopes, concerns, and prayers. The preparation for the day is vast. An international committee is based in New York and there are national committees in each participating country. Regional conferences meet to consider the service and then local groups make their plans. Finally, at a church near you on Friday 1 March 2024 people will gather to celebrate the service prepared by the women of Palestine.

The Day of Prayer is celebrated in over 146 countries. It begins in Samoa and prayer in native languages travels throughout the world – through Asia, Africa the Middle East, Europe and the Americas before finishing in American Samoa some 38 hours later.

For further information and resources, together with details of services in your area, see the WDP website: wwdp.org.uk

2026

I Will Give You Rest: Come | Nigeria

2025

I Made You Wonderful | Cook Islands

2023

I Have Heard About Your Faith | Taiwan

2022

I Know the Plans I Have for You | England Wales and Northern Ireland

2021

Build on a Strong Foundation | Vanuatu

2020

Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk | Zimbabwe