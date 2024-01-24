AgrAbility strives to help farmers take charge of their health with webinar series

URBANA, Ill. — Experiencing symptoms from chronic pain is a daily occurrence for many. Symptoms such as fatigue, sleeplessness, stress, and fear are often side effects of chronic pain and can be difficult to manage each day. For farmers and farm families, these symptoms can slow progress on and off the farm, making everyday tasks an extra chore or sometimes impossible.

Illinois AgrAbility emphasizes the importance of learning techniques and providing opportunities to help individuals in the agriculture industry. The Take Charge of Your Health: Chronic Pain Self-Management webinar series is a six-week series weighing heavily on cognitive behavioral techniques for managing pain. The series begins on March 18 and runs consecutive Mondays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. through April 22.

The chronic pain management webinar series is grant-funded and a partnership between University of Illinois Extension, Illinois AgrAbility, Age Options, and specialists from Illinois Extension family life and health teams.

Expanded versions of weekly topics can include:

Balancing activity with rest.

Learning tools for overcoming worst-case thinking.

Working effectively with health care professionals.

Creating action plans for problem-solving and decision-making.

“Many experience their chronic pain in silence, so this webinar series is an opportunity for those looking for some relief options to try within their current lifestyles,” says Haley Jones, AgrAbility program coordinator. “Sign up, find resources, and start on a journey to take charge of your health and get back to the responsibilities on the farm.”

The virtual series is free, but registration is required at go.illinois.edu/AgrPainSeries by March 11. Participants will receive a hard copy of “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain” as an additional resource. For series questions, contact Haley Jones, AgrAbility program coordinator, at haleyj@illinois.edu, 217-244-2948.

To learn more about Illinois AgrAbility, visit https://extension.illinois.edu/agrability or subscribe to their email list at go.illinois.edu/JoinAgrAbilityNews. To request services, contact Illinois AgrAbility at agrability@illinois.edu or the phone number listed above.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

ABOUT ILLINOIS AGRABILITY: Illinois AgrAbility provides direct services and solutions to farmers, veterans, and farmworkers in Illinois with disabilities so they can maintain their independence and continue farming. Illinois AgrAbility is a program within Illinois Extension and is funded by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture NIFA, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA, under sponsored project number 2022-41590-38130.

ABOUT ILLINOIS EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities. Illinois Extension is part of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.









**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.