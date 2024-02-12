The Dwight Veterinary Clinic generously donated three pet oxygen masks to the Dwight Fire Department on February 12. These masks are specifically designed to fit the muzzles and snouts of household pets, such as dogs and cats, and can be a life-saving tool in the event of a fire emergency. It’s important to note that pet oxygen masks are only intended for use on pets that are on the scene of a structure fire or other emergencies where firefighters are dispatched. If your pet is experiencing a medical emergency, please contact your veterinarian for assistance.

Pictured, left to right, are: Dr. Angie Haag, Maddie, Amy, Kaylynn: Firefighters Austin Radecki, Travis Calhoun and Logan Simek; Reese, Emilee, Michelle, Lilly and Jill. by: Shayla Loring Photography.