January 19, 2024 – Ottawa, IL –

Your voice matters! Help shape North Central Illinois’ broadband future by taking a 5-minute survey. The North Central Illinois Council of Governments (NCICG) is developing a Broadband Strategic Plan in partnership with TPMA and BHC to improve broadband connectivity in the region. Access to reliable high-speed internet is vital for education, business, healthcare, and overall quality of life. Broadband access affects every aspect of daily life and is as important as any other utility. Your input is vital in identifying key gaps in broadband access.

To develop the plan, NCICG and TPMA, working in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension, is conducting a survey to gather insights about internet service in the seven-county region of Bureau, Grundy, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, Putnam, and Stark. Your participation in the survey will provide crucial information on the state of broadband in the region and help inform decision-making.

As part of this survey effort, we will be collecting information about internet service at a variety of locations, including homes, businesses, and community/public buildings. Because this survey includes a speed test component, participants are asked to take the survey while connected to the wi-fi at the site they are answering questions about.

Please take a moment to complete the survey by February 11th, 2024 using the link go.illinois.edu/ConnectNorthCentralIL .

If you have any questions about this survey, please contact Kevin Lindeman, info@ncicg.org, 815/433-5830.