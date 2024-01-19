Please remember to drive with caution today as roadway conditions may be poor. With strong winds, snow, and single digit temperatures the possibility of icing roadways is ever present.

Please give yourself extra time if you have to travel today. Check roadway conditions at:

WINTER WEATHER ROAD CONDITIONS







