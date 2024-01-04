Update to Smoke Free Illinois Act, just one of the new laws benefitting public health to take
effect January 1, 2024
SPRINGFIELD – E-cigarette use will no longer be permitted in indoor public spaces in Illinois
beginning January 1, 2024, under a new state law signed earlier this year by Gov. JB Pritzker.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) supports the intent of the new law, one of
several taking effect in the New Year that will improve public health across the state.
HB1540, sponsored in the House by Rep. Camille Lilly and in the Senate by Sen. Julie Morrison,
adds electronic smoking devices to the list of items prohibited for public indoor use under the
Smoke Free Illinois Act, the indoor smoking ban that was enacted in 2008. When the new law
takes effect January 1, such devices can no longer be used in indoor public spaces or within 15
feet of a public entrance.
“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other chemicals which can be harmful to both those who use
them and those who are exposed to them,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Just like
smoking, vaping can lead to lung damage and nicotine addiction. We applaud the General
Assembly and Gov. Pritzker for their leadership to ensure that public spaces in Illinois are safe,
clean environments for everyone.”
Bars, restaurants, and other retail establishments can get more information on the
requirements of the updated law, and can download signage for their establishments, at
http://www.smoke-free.illinois.gov/.Consumers can use that same website to register
complaints if they witness non-compliance with the indoor smoking/vaping ban.