Update to Smoke Free Illinois Act, just one of the new laws benefitting public health to take

effect January 1, 2024

SPRINGFIELD – E-cigarette use will no longer be permitted in indoor public spaces in Illinois

beginning January 1, 2024, under a new state law signed earlier this year by Gov. JB Pritzker.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) supports the intent of the new law, one of

several taking effect in the New Year that will improve public health across the state.

HB1540, sponsored in the House by Rep. Camille Lilly and in the Senate by Sen. Julie Morrison,

adds electronic smoking devices to the list of items prohibited for public indoor use under the

Smoke Free Illinois Act, the indoor smoking ban that was enacted in 2008. When the new law

takes effect January 1, such devices can no longer be used in indoor public spaces or within 15

feet of a public entrance.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other chemicals which can be harmful to both those who use

them and those who are exposed to them,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Just like

smoking, vaping can lead to lung damage and nicotine addiction. We applaud the General

Assembly and Gov. Pritzker for their leadership to ensure that public spaces in Illinois are safe,

clean environments for everyone.”

Bars, restaurants, and other retail establishments can get more information on the

requirements of the updated law, and can download signage for their establishments, at

http://www.smoke-free.illinois.gov/.Consumers can use that same website to register

complaints if they witness non-compliance with the indoor smoking/vaping ban.