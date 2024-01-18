January News Release

Motion to approve the Consent Agenda.

Motion that the closed session minutes from the time period July through December 2023 remain closed.

Motion to approve Destruction of Audio Recording of Closed Session over 18 months old.

Motion to place the updated handbook policy on 1st Reading.

Motion to approve lease with Midwest Transit for seven 72-passenger buses and one 54-passenger bus has been tabled.

Motion to accept the resignation of Joe Santillo as the Tri-Point Junior High Cross Country Coach.

Motion to adjourn the meeting.

Next Regular Board Meeting Wednesday, February 21, 2024 in Board Room, Kempton