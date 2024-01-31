IDNR announce $54.9 million in grants for 111 local park and recreation projects throughout Illinois
Grants can be awarded up to maximum of $600,000 and are 100% funded for distressed communities, of which Dwight is categorized.
The Village could also consider adding some of their own funds to aid with additional developments.
The Phase One graphic below, which the OSLAD Grant would cover, shows proposed improvements to the tennis court area which would include reconditioning one side of the tennis court and adding two pickleball courts to the other side. Adjoining the courts would be a new shade structure, a picnic shelter, and fitness equipment. Also, the playground at the southeast corner of Renfrew would be replaced with modernized equipment.
The rocket play structure would not be impacted by this grant proposal and will stay in place.