Sign up for in-person pesticide applicator training clinics, testing across Illinois

URBANA, Ill. — Certain pesticide applications require that the applicator be licensed and certified. It is important to ensure this training and certification is done before making a pesticide application. Putting understanding, experience, safety, awareness, and knowledge to the test helps ensure a safer application for all. The University of Illinois Pesticide Safety Education Program, PSEP, is currently hosting in-person training and testing clinics available statewide.

While locations span the state, the number of clinics is fewer than previously experienced. Those interested in attending an in-person training clinic should register early, as seating is limited. To check out the 2024 training schedule and options, visit go.illinois.edu/PSEP.

These large-capacity clinics offer a classroom setting using a fill-in-the-blank style provided workbook. Each clinic offers training and testing.

The training clinics run 2.5 to 3.5 hours, followed by testing. The pricing is $45 for General Standards or Private Applicator and $25 for each category, including Field Crops, Rights of Way, Mosquito, Turfgrass, and Ornamentals. Both one-day and two-day clinics are available, depending upon the offerings. Before registering, check training dates and times to ensure those selected are not scheduled to occur at the same time.

Pre-registration and pre-payment are required for all clinics and can be accomplished at the appropriate individual link found at go.illinois.edu/PSEP or by calling 800-644-2123.

Online training modules will be available for those who prefer this learning method. Testing is offered both in-person and online. Complete details, including FAQ, cost, and registration for the online option, can be found at the same link provided above.

If you are new to the process or looking for more information about registering to attend a clinic or the licensing process, visit the Illinois Pesticide Review Newsletter at go.illinois.edu/PesticideReview.

For questions or if a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in this program, contact Jean Miles, PSEP program facilitator, at jmiles1@illinois.edu or 217-265-0670. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.







