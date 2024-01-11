Jan 10

At Seneca HS (Senior Night):

We honored our three senior wrestlers tonight: returning All State from last year and 100 plus match winner Chris Peura 215, 100 plus match winner and returning state qualifier Asher Hamby 175 as well as 150 Nate Othon that is closing in on his 100th career win. A great class of tremendous wrestlers and all around young men that closed out their home careers tonight at SHS.

Seneca moved to 15-6 as a team by defeating Manteno 71-12 and St. Bede 67-11

Seneca 71

Manteno 12

106 Raiden Terry S by FF

113 Brooklyn Hart S by FF

120 Wyatt Coop S by FF

126 Ethan Othon S F 1:00 over Brady Anders M

132 Ryker Terry S by FF

138 Devon Daemicke S by FF

144 Joey Carney M F :24 over Cody Clennon S

150 Nate Othon S F 1:09 over Dom Hernandez M

157 Gunner Varland S F :38 over Carter Hoyt M

165 Memphis Echeverria S F :35 over Lucas Smith M

175 Carter Watkins M F 3:00 over Alex Gagnon S

190 Landen Venecia S F 1:59 over Logan Smith M

215 Chris Peura S tech fall 21-4 over Jon Burner M

285 Jeremy Gagnon S F 1:17 over Colin McClain M

Seneca 67

St. Bede 11

106 Raiden Terry S by FF

113 Brooklyn Hart S by FF

120 Wyatt Coop S by FF

126 Ethan Othon S F 3:13 over Casey Shearer SB

132 Ryker Terry 11-3 over Hunter Savage SB

138 Devon Daemicke S by FF

144 Jordan Coventry SB tech fall 17-1 over Cody Clennon S

150 Nate Othon S 6-3 over Logan Pineda SB

157 Gunner Varland S F 1:00 over Evan Englehaupt SB

165 Memphis Echeverria S F 1:58 over Jack Maschmann SB

175 Garrett Connelly SB F 1:38 over Asher Hamby S

190 Landen Venecia S F :46 over Weston Heersink SB

215 Chris Peura S F 2:48 over Grady Gillan SB

285 Jeremy Gagnon S F 1:51 over Yigit Arslan SB

Jan 3

At Seneca HS:

Seneca split two close duals tonight defeating Plano 36-35 and losing to Princeton 41-39.

Princeton 41

Seneca 39

106 Augustus Swanson P F 4;54 over Raiden Terry S

113 Wyatt Coop S by FF

120 Jaydon Cooke P F 1;28 over Michael Kucinic S

126 Ethan Othon S F 3:48 over Kaydin Gibson P

132 Ryker Terry S by FF

138 Ace Christensen P F 1:28 over Devon Daemicke S

144 Nick Grant S F :47 over Abe Longeville P

150 Michael Kurth P F 2:10 over Rayce Aukland S

157 Preston Arkels P by FF

165 Casey Etheridge P 16-0 over Memphis Echeverria S

175 Asher Hamby S F 1:30 over Grayson Rockey P

190 Landon Venecia S 11-4 over Arthur Burden P

215 Chris Peura S F :41 over Ian Morris P

285 Cade Odell P F 1:37 over Jeremy Gagnon S

Seneca 36

Plano 35

106 Double FF

113 Brooke Hart S by FF

120 Rolff P F 3:31 over Wyatt Coop S

126 Ethan Othon S F 1:31 over Gage Flores P

132 Marcos Garcia P F 1:39 over Ryker Terry S

138 Antoine Guilford P F:55 over Devon Daemicke S

144 Trevion Guilford P 6-4 over Nick Grant S

150 Ronning P F 5:20 over Rayce Aukland S

157 Luis Ballesteros P by FF

165 Tim Young P 5-4 over Memphis Echeverria S

175 Gunner Varland S F 1:24 over Marwan Aly P

190 Asher Hamby S F 5:30 over Prince Amekiri P

215 Chris Peura S F 1:00 over Rider Larson P

285 Jeremy Gagnon S F 1:24 over Tyler Mast P

Seneca Record: 13-6

Dec 16

At Erie Prophetstown Holiday Tournament

The Fighting Irish wrestlers gave #3 ranked Lena Winslow a battle to the end but came up short placing 2nd as a team on Saturday. The Irish placed 9 of the 11 wrestlers participating in the top 6. The Irish were led by championship performances by Ethan Othon at 120 and Chris Peura at 215. Placing 2nd were Raiden Terry 106, Asher Hamby 175 and Landen Venecia 190. Finishing 3rd was Nate Othon at 157 and 4th went to Jeremy Gagnon at 285. Also placing were sixth to Wyatt Coop at 113 and Tommy Milton at 126. Great job and nice improvements on the mat Irish Wrestlers!

Team finishes

1. Lena Winslow 206.5

2. Seneca 176.5

3. Sterling Newman 132

4. Morrison 129

5. Rockridge 125

6. East Peoria 103

7. Orion 95

8. Rock Falls 95

9. Illini Bluffs 79

10. Sherrard 77

11. Mercer County 66

12. Fulton 63

13. Erie Prophetstown 60

14. Polo 39

15. Rock Island Alleman 31

16. West Carroll 27.5

17. Peoria Heights 26

Morris Girls Tournament

Seneca Lady Irish placed 16th out of 32 teams with our 3 lady wrestlers as a team. Congratulations for all the girls for winning at least matches. Kyra Wood led the way with a 2nd place finish at 190 and Sammie Greisen finished 3rd place at 135. Brooklyn Hart did not place, but won two hard fought matches at 115.

Wilmington JV

120 Michael Kucinic 5th

138 Joey Arnold Champ

165 Alex Gagnon 5th

175 Memphis Echeverria 5th

215 Sullivan Feldt Champ

Dec 13

At Braidwood Reed Custer:

Seneca 51

Reed Custer 21

106 Double FF

113 Raiden Terry S F 3:24 over Judith Gamboa RC

120 Kaeden Wood RC F 1:20 over Michael Kucinic S

126 Ethan Othon S 12-9 over Jayden Sanchez RC

132 Tanner Gilquist RC by FF

138 Joey Arnold S by FF

144 Jeremy Eggleston RC F 1:36 over Devon Daemicke S

150 Nick Grant S F 4:50 over Jason Davis RC

157 Nate Othon S F 1:33 over Adrian Aleman RC

165 Gunner Varland S F 4:34 over Aiden Schultz RC

175 Rex Pfeifer RC 7-4 over Asher Hamby S

190 Landen Venecia S F 1:50 over Jeremy Knutson RC

215 Chris Peura S F 2:33 over Dominic Alaimo RC

285 Jeremy Gagnon S F :54 over Christian Mounts RC

Seneca 55

Pontiac 21

106 Aiden Scholwein P 10-5 over Raiden Terry S

113 Kooper Wiles P F 1:29 over Wyatt Coop S

120 Ethan Othon S 14-1 over Noah Davis P

126 Michael Kucinic S by FF

132 Talen R ? P by FF

138 Joey Arnold S F 2;38 over Cesar Guitierrez P

144 Hunter Christiansen P F 3:46 over Devon Daemicke S

150 Nick Grant S F 1:41 over Owen Stroh P

157 Nate Othon S F :21 over Boden Brooks P

165 Gunner Varland S by FF

175 Asher Hamby S F 1:22 over Cole Russell P

190 Landen Venecia S 12-5 over ? P

215 Chris Peura S F:53 over Hunter Melvin P

285 Jeremy Gagnon S F :39 over Hunter McCollough P

Seneca Record: 6-2

Dec 9

The Fighting Irish wrestled in the Jim Boyd Riverdale Tournament this Saturday. The Irish were led by Championship finishes at the two bookend weight classes with 106 pounder Raiden Terry winning by fall as well as 285 Jeremy Gagnon winning by fall as well. Also placing for the Irish in 3rd were Asher Hamby at 175 and Landen Venecia at 190. Wyatt Coop at 113 placed 5th and Ethan Othon placed 6th. This was a very tough tournament with a lot of quality teams and individual wrestlers. The Irish ended up finishing in 3rd place and bringing home a plaque for their efforts. Please refer to Trackwrestling for the results of the 2023 Jim Boyd Wrestling Invite hosted by Port Byron, Riverdale on 12/9/23. Outstanding Wrestlers: Lower Weights (106-144 lbs): Daniel McGhee (Rock Island)

Myron Keppy Upper Weights (150 – HWT): Amare Overton (Rock Island) & Kyle Jones (Byron) Team Results:

1 Wilton 301.5

2 Rock Island (H.S.) 176.0

3 Seneca 167.0

4 Port Byron 153.5

5 Byron 137.5

6 East Moline (United) 125.5

7 Sterling 123.0

8 Sherrard 97.5

9 Aledo (Mercer County) 96.5

10 Peoria (Notre Dame) 89.5

11 Davenport North 74.0

12 Polo 54.0

13 Pleasant Valley 48.0

14 St. Bede 29.0

15 Savanna (West Carroll) 23.0

16 Oneida (ROWVA) 14.0

Dec 7

At Dwight HS:

#16 Clifton Central 36

#22 Seneca 33

106 Double FF

113 Raiden Terry S F 1:05 over Beau Williams CC

120 Michael Kucinic S FF

126 Everett Bailey CC F 5:41 over Ethan Othon S

132 John Randels CC F 2:35 over Ryker Terry S

138 Kayden Cody CC F 1:03 over Tommy Milton S

144 Evan Cox F 1:44 over Devon Daemicke S

150 Gionna Panozzo CC F 5:18 over Nick Grant S

157 Gionni Panozzo CC F 3:19 over Gunner Varland S

165 Chris Andrade CC 9-4 over Nate Othon S

175 Asher Hamby S F 1:30 over Kyle Piante CC

190 Landon Venecia S F 1:20 over Izzy Alvarez CC

215 Chris Peura S F :39 over Cooper Moyer CC

285 Jeremy Gagnon S 10-9 over Noah Gomez CC

Seneca 66

Dwight 6

106 Double FF

113 Wyatt Coop S by FF

120 Michael Kucinic S F :50 voer Daniel Young D

126 Double FF

132 Ryker Terry S F 1:00 over Carson Sandeno D

138 Dylan Crouch D F :50 over Thomas Watkins S

144 Devon Daemicke S by FF

150 Aydan Perez S by FF

157 Gunner Varland S by FF

165 Memphis Echeverria S F 1:00 over Kyler Starks D

175 Alex Gagnon S by FF

190 Landen Venecia S F :30 over Filaman Ortiz D

215 Chris Peura S F :40 over Landon Burkhardt D

285 Sullivan Feldt S by FF

Seneca Record: 4-2

It was an exciting dual between the top two teams from Saturday’s Irish Invitational Tournament Clifton Central and Seneca. Both teams are mentioned in the top 25 rankings in the state and the dual went back and forth and was very exciting as it came down to the final bout at 150 pounds. This was an outstanding high school dual.

Dec 5

At Wilmington:

Seneca 54

Wilmington 27

106 Raiden Terry S by FF

113 Wyatt Coop S by FF

120 Michael Kucinic S by FF

126 Landen Dooley W 8-5 over Ethan Othon S

132 Oakley Rivera W F 4:14 over Ryker Terry S

138 Blake Adolfino W F 1:47 over Tommy Milton S

144 Brandon Adolfino W by FF

150 Nick Grant S F 2:53 over Aiden Morenberg W

157 Nate Othon S F :54 over Evan Romano W

165 Parker Adams W F 2:41 over Alex Gagnon S

175 Asher Hamby S F 1:47 over Matt Swisher W

190 Landen Venecia S F :57 over Andrew Dedo W

215 Chris Peura S F 2:46 over Logan VanDuyne W

285 Jeremy Gagnon S F :59 over Brody Benson W

Seneca Record 3-1

Dec 2

Seneca came away placing 2nd as a team and placing 11 of our 14 wrestlers in the top 6 places at their respective weight classes. Seneca was led by two Championship performances by Seniors Nate Othon at 157 and Chris Peura at 215 and Chris was named the Most Valuable Wrestler of the Tournament in the Upper Weights for the second year in a row. Also placing for the Irish was Freshman finalist Raiden Terry 2nd at 106 and junior Jeremy Gagnon at 285. 3rd place performances came from Ethan Othon at 120 and Asher Hamby at 175. Landen Venecia placed 4th at 190. Wyatt Coop was 5th at 113 and 6th place went to Joey Arnold at 138 and Memphis Echeverria at 165.

Congrats on their efforts and earning a 2nd place team finish and plaque.

17 Teams participated and Scores:

Clifton Central 270

Seneca 219

Orion 165

Ottawa 151

Kewanee 131

UHigh 123

Amboy 84.5

Beardstown 84

Streator 69

Eureka 63

Pontiac 59

Manteno 54.5

Peru St. Bede 39

Heyworth 31

Walther Christian 25

Chicago King 22

Somonauk 0

Seneca Individual Finishes.

106 Raiden Terry 2nd

113 Wyatt Coop 5th

120 Ethan Othon 3rd

138 Joey Arnold 6th

150 Nick Grant 5th

157 Nate Othon 1st

165 Memphis Echeverria 6th

175 Asher Hamby 3rd

190 Landon Venecia 4th

215 Chris Peura 1st

285 Jeremy Gagnon 2nd

Dec 1 At Seneca HS: Seneca 62 Beardstown 9 106 Raiden Terry Tech Fall 18-3 over Alex Armenta B 113 Wyatt Coop S by FF 120 Brook Hart S by FF 126 Ethan Othon S F 2:41 over Alejandro Rivera B 132 Josh Severino B 8-4 over Ryker Terry S 138 Joey Arnold S F :45 over Efren Guijosa B 144 Luis De La Cruz B F 1:11 over Devon Daemicke S 150 Nick Grant S Maj. Dec 10-2 over Maddox Medrano B 157 Nate Othon S F:56 over Diego Lopez B 165 Memphis Echeverria S F 3:31 over Edgar Domingo B 175 Asher Hamby S tech Fall 18-2 over Alcantar Medrano B 190 Double FF 215 Chris Peura S F :45 over Shadrach Mafhina B 285 Jeremy Gagnon S F 5:52 over Chuck Daily B Seneca 2-1