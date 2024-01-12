Rep. Bunting to host traveling office hours in Odell and Minooka

DWIGHT –State Representative Jason R. Bunting (R-Emington) announced that he will be hosting traveling office hours in Odell and Minooka on Monday January 22.

“With the start of the spring session of the General Assembly there are a lot of topics up for discussion,” Bunting said. “I am looking forward to hearing from members of the community about what is on their minds.”

Rep. Bunting will be at Café 110 West, located at 110 W. Tremont Street in Odell from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. He will then be at the Minooka Village Hall at 121 E. McEvilly Road from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

No RSVPs are necessary, but anyone with questions may call Rep. Bunting’s district office in Dwight at (779) 218-3069 or contact him through his legislative website at RepBunting.com.

Rep. Bunting represents the 106th district, which includes all or parts of Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, LaSalle, Livingston, McLean and Will Counties. Find out more at RepBunting.com.