PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE TO ELDERLY (OVER 65) AND HANDICAPPED VOTERS REGARDING THE GENERAL PRIMARY ELECTION, March 19, 2024

Notice is hereby given to elderly over 65 and handicapped persons that the County of Livingston has complied with federal and state election laws to promote the fundamental right to vote by improving access to polling places and election day voting as follows:

All polling places are wheelchair accessible.

If your polling place is difficult for an elderly or handicapped person to manage, there are some alternatives:

On request by phone or letter, the county clerk will supply you with a proper affidavit for a voter unable to enter the polling place on Election Day. This must be completed and returned to the County Clerk’s Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on March 18, 2024. On election day two judges from your polling place, of opposite parties, will bring the ballot sheet outside the entrance, providing that you are within a distance of not more than 50 (fifty) feet from the door to the polling place.

If an elderly or disabled voter has difficulty in reading the ballot sheet, he or she may ask for assistance at the polling place, or may bring a friend or relative to assist. After filling out the proper affidavit, the friend or relative or two judges of opposite parties, can assist you.

A request can be made by phone, mail, or email to the County Clerk’s Office for a Vote By Mail ballot. When the request is received by phone or mail an application for a Vote By Mail ballot will be mailed to the voter. You can download an application on line by going to gov. This application must be filled out and mailed or hand delivered to the County Clerk, who will then mail the Vote By Mail ballot to the voter. After marking the Vote By Mail ballot it may be mailed or hand delivered back to the County Clerk’s Office, where it will be counted on Election Day. Application may also be made by email using the Livingston County Official website by going to: County Services, County Clerk, Elections, and Emailable Vote By Mail Ballot Application Request.

Illinois election law allows for Early and Grace Period voting to be conducted in the County Clerk’s Office. The clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, February 24 and Saturdays, March 2, 9, and the 16th for Early and Grace Period registration and voting from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Voting will take place during the regular office hours Monday thru Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

The County Clerk’s office will offer two methods of voting, the Unisyn OVO Tabulator unit and FVT Touchscreen electronic voting system.

Dated: October 26, 2023

Kristy A. Masching

Livingston County Clerk

112 W. Madison Street

Pontiac, IL 61764

815-842-9318