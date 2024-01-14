Barbara was a member of the Gardner Seniors, enjoyed playing cards and loved making quilts. She made quilts for all her sons, grandsons, and great grandkids. She enjoyed watching her sons and grandsons sporting events and was an excellent cook.

Barbara is survived by her son Darren (Pam) Brooks of Gardner. Grandsons, Justin Brooks, Jason (Gina) Brooks, Weston (Katelyn) Brooks, Cale (Jana) Brooks and Joshua Brooks. Great-grandchildren, Brantley, Mya, Isaac, Kace, Maggie, Maisie, and Brody. Brother: Ken (Joan) Hillman, Dana (Diane) Hillman, Brett (Lisa) Hillman and Sisters: Cindy (Don) Corneglio and Judy (Mark) Boroch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William Sr., sons: William Jr. and Darryl and her sister Sandra Lutes.

Cremation rites were accorded, and the family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Reeves Funeral Homes, 203 Liberty Street in Gardner on Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service, 12:00 noon. Rev. Jan Chandler from The Church of Hope will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, where Barb will be laid to rest with her late husband.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Barb’s memory to the Church of Hope, 202 N. Monroe Street, P.O. Box 248, Gardner, Illinois 60424.

Family and friends are encouraged to log onto www.ReevesFuneral.com to sign the guest book, upload photographs and share Barb’s memorial page.

Cremation and memorial services have been made under the direction and care of Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory in Gardner. (815-237-2526)