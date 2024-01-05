Stephen C. Pustmueller, 67, of Bloomington passed away January 3, 2024 at Arcadia Care of Bloomington. He was born August 2, 1956 in El Paso, TX, to Coulter and Marilyn (Wiseman) Pustmueller.

Stephen had many jobs throughout his life, but he was most known for working with the American Cancer Society in St. Louis, being a car salesman with Arnie Bauer, and driving a semi-truck for Luckey Trucking. Stephen was a proud dad, loving husband, energetic grandpa, and friend to anyone he met! He loved history, anything involved with transportation – vintage cars and trains especially – and action movies. On September 13, 1986, he married the love of his life, Rhonda Warner. The two had 34 wonderful years together and on May 31, 2020, she preceded him in passing.

Surviving are his children: Eric (Presley) Pustmueller of Lynchburg, VA, Heidi (Erik) Lovell of Normal, IL, Marissa (Leo Alvarado) Pustmueller of Bloomington, IL, Stephanie (Aric) Wilson of Watseka, IL; grandchildren: Zachary Pustmueller, Elijah Lovell, Ella Lovell, Oliver Alvarado, Rori Wilson, Cecelia Wilson, Aric Wilson Jr.; and sister: Pamela (Greg) Hill of Denver, CO. He was also an uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in passing by his parents: Coulter and Marilyn Pustmueller and his nephew Samuel Hill.

Arrangements and cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704. A short visitation will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2023 from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 326 Chippewa Street, Dwight, IL 60420. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com