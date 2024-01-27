Ruth M. Bosman, 92, of Dwight, IL, passed away at Tjardes Health Center at Evenglow in Pontiac, IL on January 25, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the United Methodist Church in Dwight, IL, with Pastor Mary Arnold officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior until the time of services. Burial will follow the services in Oaklawn Cemetery in rural Dwight. Memorials in honor of Ruth may be made to the Dwight United Methodist Church or the Tjardes Health Center at Evenglow in Pontiac, IL.

Ruth was born on January 22, 1932, in Cook County, IL to Joseph and Margaret (Niewold) Jager. She married Kenneth W. Bosman on September 9, 1955 at Hope Reformed Church in Chicago, IL. He passed away January 3, 1999.

She is survived by daughters Sharon (Jacob) Burkhart of Dwight, Dawn (Timothy) Wood of Ottawa, Gayle (James) Tucker of Bloomington; grandchildren Valerie Burkhart, Abigail (Jacob) Tol, Casey Wood, and Carley Jo Wood; great grandchildren Ellie Tol and Emma Tol; several nieces and nephews; and her Evenglow “family.”

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth; sister Laverne (Jacob) Doornbos; and brothers-in-law Robert (Annette) Bosman and Phillip (Geraldine) Bosman.

She graduated Calumet High School in Chicago and took a job with the Ford Motor Company. She was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church, Dwight Woman’s Club, the United Methodist Women, Willing Workers Circle and Yagos. She also served on various church committees, enjoyed weekly breakfasts out with the “Grannies,” and volunteered at after school programs and preschool screenings. Ruth was very active in church and civic activities and was a Sunday School teacher for more than 30 years. She enjoyed knitting, baking, crafting, and jigsaw puzzles; and was an avid White Sox fan.

