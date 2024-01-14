Roy William “Bill” Harrison, 91, Chenoa, died at 3:35 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the Arc, Dwight.

Bill was born February 13, 1932 in Temple Hill, KY the son of Thomas Henry and Mary Brown Payne Harrison. He married Juanita Mary Sanchez on November 14, 1953 in Peoria, IL. She survives in Pontiac.

Other survivors include his children, Barbara (Joe) Volpe, Marengo, IL; Janet (Bob) LaGarenne, Lloyd Harbor, NY; Robert (Felicia) Harrison, Bloomington, IL; Jean (Mitch) Doran, Dwight, IL; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; one brother, Joe (Janet) Harrison, Bloomington, IL and one sister-in-law, Von Harrison, Chenoa, IL.

He is preceded in death by one brother, two infant brothers, and one sister.

Bill was a farmer for several years, raising his family on the farm and starting the H and R Cobb company with his friend Jim Reeser. During this busy time, he enjoyed gardening, boating, family vacations to Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee, patiently teaching his kids to waterski. Bill was well loved by his family, close cousins and friends. One special person was Elmer Embry, who he referred to as “just like his own son”. He also became active as a leader in the local Masons and Shriners, often lending an ear and guidance to young people.

When he and Juanita moved to town, Bill became a small business owner starting a car detailing business. He then purchased MidState Turf Treet and operated this business into his 80’s. He and Juanita traveled the country with highlights being a trip to Alaska and wintering in Arizona.

His hobbies were many, including gardening, playing pool, playing the Dobro with local bands, and woodworking in his own shop. He greatly enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren, teaching them to play pool, garden, practice driving and other activities.

Bill and Juanita lived their whole married life in the Chenoa community, actively involved in community service. Bill was active on the Board formed to build the Chenoa swimming pool and served many years fundraising and coordinating the 4th of July activities. Bill and Juanita were honored in 2022 to be chosen as Mr. and Mrs. 4th of July. Bill loved his home and was so proud to be a lifelong Chenoan

