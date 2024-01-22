Paul Roeder, 81 of Kankakee formerly of Dwight, IL died Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 3:00 a.m.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm rural Dwight, IL, January 27, 2024 at 11 a.m. with Pastor William Mitschke officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service also at the church. Burial will be in Goodfarm Cemetery, rural Dwight, IL following the services. Memorials in Paul’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL is handling the arrangements.

Paul was born on May 15, 1942 in Morris, IL., the only child of Herman and Gertrude (Bush) Roeder. Surviving is his best friend of over 50 years, Rita Fredrickson of Kankakee; and multiple cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Gertrude (Bush) Roeder.

Paul was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served on the church board from the age of 14 and was an active participant in worship services. Paul had a long career as a computer programmer at Argonne National Laboratory. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves, and was a member of the Goodfarm Cemetery Board.

In retirement, he was an avid woodworker, member of a Model Railroad Club and RC Airplane Club and took flying lessons in actual airplanes. Paul also served countless hours of volunteer work in Dwight as “Texaco Man” at Amblers Texaco gas station along historic Route 66, and at Kankakee museums. He also served on occasion in Laona, Wisconsin at Log Camp 5, where he dressed as a conductor on the steam train and delighted crowds when horse mounted “train robbers” ordered Paul out of the passenger car and made him dance as they fired blanks at his feet.

His family is grateful for the compassionate care Paul received from the Riveside Health Community in Kankakee Illinois the last few months of his life.