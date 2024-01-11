Michael C. “Mudflap” Dunlap, 75, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Streator, IL.

Michael was born on November 25, 1948, in Dekalb, IL to Cyrus and Vivian (Walsberg) Dunlap. He graduated from North Posey High in Poseyville, IN and was a longtime resident of Dwight, IL and Kissimmee, FL.

He is survived by his two children, Christopher Dunlap of San Antonio, TX and Kathryn Cremer of Odell, IL; his grandson, Noah Bennett of Odell, IL; and siblings, Cyrus (Deb) Dunlap of Dwight, IL, Ernie Dunlap of Pontiac, IL, Thomas (Lori) Dunlap of Pontiac, IL, Mary (Michael) Hoffman of Pontiac, IL, Andrew Dunlap of Okatie, SC, Rose Dunlap of Bloomington, IL, Maggie (Robert) McCoy of Moline, IL, and Sarah Dunlap of Normal, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Jeffry Schuler. He was followed in death by his sister Cathleen Snyder.

Michael was a proud Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and held numerous Post, District, State, and National offices in the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also an avid fisherman participating in several local, state, and national bass fishing tournaments or simply spending time on a lake with his longtime fishing partner Raymond “Virgil” Holzhauer.

Graveside services will take place at a later date in the spring at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

