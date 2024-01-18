Marylin Kaye Reed-Thorsen, of Lady Lake, FL, (formerly of Dwight) died at 12:41 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at UF Shands Medical Center, Gainesville, FL.

Marylin was born Jan. 12, 1945 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Merritt L. and Ethel Anderson-Reed.Marylin was a 1963 graduate of East High School, Rockford, IL. She married Anthony Thorsen on Sept. 30th, 1966 in Belvidere, IL. He preceded her in death. Due to her 50th class reunion, she reconnected with John Carlson and he was faithfully by her side for the past 10 years.

In addition to her parents, in-laws, and husband, she was preceded in death by her loving sister and best friend, Lois Johnson and her brother-in-law, Al Baumgart.

Surviving, in addition to John Carlson, are her son, Todd Thorsen (Robin), Brooklyn Park, MN; daughter, Julie Wettstein (Ron), Washington, IL; step-daughter, Tina Harris, Sanford, FL; brother-in-law, Franklin Johnson, Rockford, IL; sister-in-law, Tamera Baumgart, Stacy, MN; grandchildren, Skyler and Cole Thorsen and Nathaniel and Emma Wettstein; nephews, Scott Johnson (KC), Eric (Cheryl) and Cort (Annie) Baumgart; niece, Amy Johnson; and many cousins and friends.

Marylin was an exceptional and distinguished quilter, having completed many award winning quilts. Among some of the accomplishments she received were 1st place at Farm Festival and Quilt Show, Dade City, FL, 1st place at the Arthur Illinois Quilt Show, and an Honorable Mention at the Quilt Expo, Madison, Wisconsin. Many of her pieces are still proudly displayed in and around Dwight.

Per Marylin’s request there will be no visitation or service. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.