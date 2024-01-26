James Edward Fraher, age 87, of Dwight passed away on January 24 at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac after a brief illness.

James was born on May 6, 1936, at St. James Hospital in Pontiac, IL in to Emmett and Myrtle (Ehrhardt) Fraher. He married Ruth Cashmer on November 15, 1958 at St. Bernards Church in Sunbury. He is survived by his wife Ruth; sister, Teresa Sanderson; son, Dale (Kathryn) Fraher; daughter, Lori Fraher. Granddaughter Kirstin (Nick) Kumagai, great grandchildren, Justin and Molly Kumagai, numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rosemary Fraher, brother, Richard Fraher; grandson LCPL Raymond James Holzhauer, USMC and brother in law, Kenneth Sanderson.

James graduated from Saunemin High School. He farmed as a young man and went on to retire from R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company in Dwight. After Retirement he worked several years for JR Crop Service. He was a eucharistic minister at St. Patricks Church in Dwight and long time member of the Knights of Columbus.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 29, 2024 from 4-7, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church also in Dwight at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Memorials in honor of James may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight, IL.