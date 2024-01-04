Floyd “David” Leenerman, age 78 of Gardner, Illinois died Wednesday, January 03, 2024, at the ARC of Streator.

Born January 19, 1945 in Fairbury, Illinois Floyd David was a son of Floyd Rudolph and Mary (Billingsley) Leenerman. He was raised in Reddick, Illinois and graduated from Reddick High School with the Class of 1963. Dave went on to honorably serve in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and worked several years as the Maintenance Manager at Wal-Mart in Morris.

A great fan of both the Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox, Dave in addition enjoyed golfing. Throughout the years he was a collector of baseball cards, had an eye for photography and loved the simple pleasures of watching the birds and squirrels. He loved traveling, was fond of his cats and cherished the time spent with family and the grandkids.

Survivors include his wife Ginette, whom he married June 28, 2002; children: Melissa Horrie of Naples, Florida, Joel Leenerman of Gardner, Jessica (Josh) Bzdusek of Chatsworth, Illinois, Debbie (Steve) Boult of Braidwood, Illinois and Jim Jewett of Kankakee, Illinois; grandchildren: James Boyd, Vinnie Boyd, Ruby Bzdusek, Nicole Boult, Curtis Jewett, Jonathan Jewett and Trent Hensley; one sister, Rita Webb and two nephews: John and Paul Webb.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Paul Boyd, stepdaughter, Anita Allen; nephew, Mark Webb and brother-in-law, Ron Webb.

A private family service will be held, and Dave will be laid to rest with military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at a later date.