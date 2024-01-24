Debra L. Grieff, 69 of Dwight, IL died Friday January 19, 2024 at 5:33pm at her residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded and her memorial service will be held on January 29, 2024 at 11:00am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Dwight, IL. with Pastor John Mueller officiating. Inurnment will be held in Goodfarm Cemetery, Dwight, IL. A visitation will be held on January 29, 2024 for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials in Debra’s name may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight is handling the arrangements.

Debra was born on January 19, 1955 in Ottawa, IL a daughter of Carl and Martha Spray. She married Gary Allen Grieff on January 17, 1976 in Dwight, IL. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2023. Survivors include: two children: Scott (Melanie) Grieff of New Lenox, IL and Leslie (Scott) Gibbs of Morton, IL; four grandchildren: Seth and Gabby Grieff and Stella and Levi Gibbs; one brother: Terry Spray of Utica, IL. Debra was preceded in death by parents, sister, husband and one son in infancy.

Debra graduated from Ottawa High School and was an operator at a chemical plant. She was a member of the Emmanual Lutheran Church- Dwight, IL.

Debbie loved nothing more than spending time watching her grandchildren enjoy life. She showered them with gifts and love every chance she got. Debbie enjoyed crafting and spending time with her friends. Debbie and Gary spent 47 years together. The seven months apart were hard, but we find comfort in knowing that they are reunited in Heaven once more.