Carol Ann Hartley, age 83, of Dwight, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Dwight, IL, with Father Gregory Rom officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service with a luncheon at the Parish Hall to follow.

Carol was born on December 13, 1940, in Streator: IL, to Arnold and Rosemary (Canale) Spandet. She married John E. Hartley in 1969, at Open Arm Shelter in Dwight. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1982. Survivors include her children: Aaron (Katrina) Hartley, Andrew Hartley, Maria (Casey Miles) Hartley. Sisters, Carmelle (Carl)

Spandet-Haywood, and Martha Spandet. Brothers, Arnold Jr: (Cathy)Spandet, and Peter (Marcy) Spandet and Sister-in-law, Jeri Lynn (Ronald) Spandet. Six grandchildren: Nick Kitzman, Jeremy (Jessica) Patten, John Hartley, Kaleb Hartley, and Ashley Lynn Benzik, and Seven great-grandchildren Audrey Patten, Ava Patten, Mathew Patten, Giavanna Patten, Giulianna Patten, Payton Hartley, and Piper Hartley. She is also survived by best friend of 60+ years Barbara Basham and Patricia Hartley her stepdaughter, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by: John E. Hartley (Husband), Rosemary Canale-Spandet (Mother), Arnold Spandet Sr. (Father), Ronald Spandet (Brother), Steven Spandet (Brother), Eryanna Hartley (Granddaughter).

Carol was the Head Custodian for Coal City School district for many years. She Attended Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church – Coal City, IL and St. Patrick’s Church Dwight, IL where she was member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Carol was loved by many, and she loved many. We for sure will miss her cooking; No one will be able to master her perfect spaghetti sauce nor her homemade meatballs. She was an extremely hard worker, loving wife, wonderful mother; and grandmother. She loved her family above anything and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorials in Carol’s memory may be made to her son Aaron Hartley to help cover expenses.

Viewing

1/27/2024

10:00 am to 11:00am

Saint Patrick Church

100 W. Mazon Ave.

Dwight IL, 60420

Funeral Service

1/27/2024

11:00 am

Saint Patrick Church

100 W. Mazon Ave.

Dwight IL, 60420

Luncheon

1/27/2024

Following Service

Saint Patrick Parish Hall

114 W. Mazon Ave.

Dwight IL, 60420