Nicor Gas shares tips for winter storm preparedness

Stay warm and safe as Winter Storm Gerri brings second round of snow and wind, artic air

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Jan. 12, 2024 – Nicor Gas is ready to meet the increased energy demands of its customers during Winter Storm Gerri. Artic air will follow a second round of snow this week, bringing bitterly cold temperatures with wind chills predicted to be as low as -30° F.

The company’s first responders are ready to be dispatched day or night during the forecasted extreme weather to ensure the continued delivery of clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy. The safety of every family we serve is our highest priority; we strongly advise customers to adhere to the following guidelines associated with natural gas meter and appliance venting safety:

Heavy snow and ice may weigh down power lines and tree limbs, causing them to fall. If a natural gas meter is damaged or an underground gas line is exposed, immediately leave the area and call 911 or Nicor Gas’ 24-hour emergency response line 888.Nicor4U (642.6748) from a safe location.







Exercise caution when removing snow or ice from your natural gas meter assembly. Use your hands or a broom, not a shovel, to brush away snow or ice from your meter and regulator. Never kick or hit your gas meter or its piping with a hammer or any hard object to break away built-up snow or ice.

Detecting Gas Leaks

If you smell the rotten egg odor that is often associated with natural gas or suspect carbon monoxide is present, immediately leave the affected area and call 911 or the 24-hour emergency response line 888.Nicor4U (642.6748) from a safe location.

Never try to identify the source of a leak yourself.

If the odor of natural gas is present, do not use a telephone or cellphone in the area of the odor. Do not turn the light switches on or off. Do not operate any appliance or do anything that might cause a spark, such as lighting a match.

Appliance Safety

Never use natural gas appliances, such as ovens or burners on a stove, to heat your homes or businesses.

Make sure your heating system, water heater and any other natural gas appliances are serviced and inspected annually by a qualified licensed professional.

Do not use any defective natural gas appliance until it has been inspected, serviced and determined to be safe by a qualified plumber or heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) professional.







Carbon Monoxide Safety

To ensure the safe, proper operation of natural gas appliances, such as a furnace or water heater, and to prevent the potentially hazardous buildup of carbon monoxide within your home or business, ensure that outdoor vent openings and air intakes are not obstructed by snow or ice.

Seek medical attention immediately if anyone in your home or business experiences symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include headache, dizziness, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.

Nicor Gas customers have the most efficient, affordable and reliable way to heat their homes. Natural gas is three times more affordable than heating with electricity, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. For more energy-saving tips including how to order a free weatherization kit to help conserve energy and save on energy bills, visit nicorgas.com/waystosave.

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.3 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit nicorgas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America’s premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.







