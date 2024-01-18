MVK Middle School – Honor Roll

At the end of each quarter, the academic accomplishments of our students are recognized through the posting of the Honor Roll. The first is the “High” Honor Roll. Students must have all “A’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor. The second is the Honor Roll. Students must have only “A’s” and “B’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor.

The following are on the High Honor roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade –Breckin Anderson, Mark Brookman, Addison Kilmer, Morgan Starwalt, & Kaydynce Wardlow

7th Grade – Blake Claypool, Alahnna Hendrickson, & Marlie Lissy

6th Grade – Jaxsten Bazik, Cathlynn Collet, Kenley Kruger, Makenzie Maretta, Blake Pfeifer & Lyla Wilkinson.

5th Grade – Avery Bauer, Cash Harford, Ebin Nowak, Mia Shouse, Drake Wills & Hadley Wyble

The following are on the Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade – Grace Biros, Brynlee Hunt, Bailey Kruger, Brooklyn Sheedy, Morgan Stockman, Ayden Talsma, Leah Willis, Gryphon Wills, & Tucker Yard.

7th Grade – Elina Akre, Casey Humphrey, Cade Krull, Lily Paputsa, Emberlyn Paquette, Macayla Petro, Maggie Pfeifer, Addison Phillips, Jacob Pierce, Braden Skelton, Kendall Slattery, Ben Theobald, & Ameliah Weber

6th Grade – Laci Bryant, Kayla Cole, Kherington Coop, Kaylee Duncan, Ellie Enerson, Emalee Ferrara, Olin Field, Linia Garcia, Maisie Hunt, Vincent Moore, Jonathan Sanchez, David Sinnott, Wyatt Sobesky, & Jeremiah Valenciano

5th Grade – Reina Arnold, Keira Cole, Paxton Helland, Breezy Pichardo, Mariah Riddle, & Roqi Vought,