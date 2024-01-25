Morris Hospital Cardiologists Discuss Heart Disease at Free Community Program

January 25, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Individuals wanting to learn how to reduce their risk of heart disease are invited to a free program featuring Morris Hospital Cardiologists Dr. Mostafa Ghanim and Dr. Mary Menz on Thursday, February 8, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee Street in downtown Morris. The program is open to the community as part of the Morris Community YMCA and Morris Hospital’s new Healthy Happens Here health and wellness seminar series.

During the free program, Dr. Ghanim and Dr. Menz will discuss preventive measures to keep the heart healthy and strong, as well as the differences between men and women’s heart disease symptoms. Warning signs of leg artery blockages, known as peripheral artery disease, will also be addressed.

Dr. Ghanim and Dr. Menz are part of Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists, a cardiology practice that includes six cardiologists and a cardiology nurse practitioner with office locations in Channahon, Dwight, Morris and Ottawa.

To register, call the Morris Community YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.jolietymca.org and enter “Heart of the Matter” in the search bar.