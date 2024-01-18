A memorial and plaque dedication for Scott Galto took place on December 19th, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Fox Developmental Center in Dwight.

Galto, a 47-year-old engineer at the Center, was injured in a boiler rupture accident on Friday, December 16, 2022 and died the next day.

On the day of the incident, Galto was checking the boilers when he noticed a leak coming from a plug. The plug failed and the boiler exploded, causing high-temperature steam to pour out onto Scott. He was able to make his way out of the boiler room and climbed up a flight of stairs in the power plant, while radioing and yelling for someone to “turn off the gas!” He was taken by ambulance to Morris Hospital and then transported to Loyola where he passed away from his injuries.

If Galto had not yelled to “turn off the gas”, the situation could have been disastrous. His heroic actions averted what could have been an explosion and possibly many more people could have been hurt or killed that day.

As part of the event, pamphlets featuring a photo of Scott, a copy of the House Resolution, and a picture of the memorial plaque were distributed to attendees.

The ceremony was held at the Auditorium of the Fox Developmental Center. It began with opening remarks from Facility Director Rhonda Knockum. The plaque was then dedicated by Chief Engineer William Goebig, and a plaque was presented to Cynthia Galto.

The event was enriched by remarks from family members, co-workers, and friends. Additional remarks were delivered by Ex-Facility Director Ray Jackson and the Deputy Director of State Operated Developmental Centers, Kimberly Jones-Oparah. The event was brought to a close by Rhonda Knockum.

Following the ceremony, refreshments were served in both the Auditorium and the Engineering Department office. Guests, friends, and family members were then invited to view the plaque at the entrance to the Engineering building and the memorial wall inside the Engineering office. The memorial wall features the State of Illinois House Resolution No. 439, adopted by the House of Representatives on October 24th, 2023.

The family was also informed that the Engineering Department had purchased a paver that will be placed at IUOE 399 hall in further commemoration of Scott Galto.