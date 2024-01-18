A memorial and plaque dedication for Scott Galto took place on December 19th, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Fox Developmental Center in Dwight.
Galto, a 47-year-old engineer at the Center, was injured in a boiler rupture accident on Friday, December 16, 2022 and died the next day.
As part of the event, pamphlets featuring a photo of Scott, a copy of the House Resolution, and a picture of the memorial plaque were distributed to attendees.
The ceremony was held at the Auditorium of the Fox Developmental Center. It began with opening remarks from Facility Director Rhonda Knockum. The plaque was then dedicated by Chief Engineer William Goebig, and a plaque was presented to Cynthia Galto.
The event was enriched by remarks from family members, co-workers, and friends. Additional remarks were delivered by Ex-Facility Director Ray Jackson and the Deputy Director of State Operated Developmental Centers, Kimberly Jones-Oparah. The event was brought to a close by Rhonda Knockum.
Following the ceremony, refreshments were served in both the Auditorium and the Engineering Department office. Guests, friends, and family members were then invited to view the plaque at the entrance to the Engineering building and the memorial wall inside the Engineering office. The memorial wall features the State of Illinois House Resolution No. 439, adopted by the House of Representatives on October 24th, 2023.
The family was also informed that the Engineering Department had purchased a paver that will be placed at IUOE 399 hall in further commemoration of Scott Galto.