The Marjorie J. Martin Scholarship trustees announced today that applications for the 19th annual Marjorie J. Martin Scholarships are now being accepted. Applications are available at Odell Public Library, Odell Bank, Odell Grade School, Dwight High School, and Pontiac Township High School. To be eligible for the scholarships, students must live in the area currently served by the Odell Fire Protection District, Odell Public Library District, or the Odell Grade School District. Completed applications are due March 1, 2024.

The scholarship was established by Marjorie J. Martin, a lifelong resident of Odell and a teacher in the Odell public schools for 32 years who died March 31, 2004. She stipulated that scholarships be granted to high school graduates seeking continued education at an accredited college or university in the fields of liberal arts, music, science, nursing, business or engineering.

In 2023, the trustees awarded $62,000 to ten students from Odell. Scholarships were awarded in recognition of academic and extracurricular excellence.