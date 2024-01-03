Jerry Curtis of Livingston Masonic Lodge #371 presents a $809.00 donation to the Dwight Common School Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T.) program December 21st. Gary Beier, Dwight Schools Resource Officer, accepts the check. This is the 19th year that Livingston Masonic Lodge has sponsored the program. In the photo, front row from left are:

Ally Chitwood, Peyton Oswald, Jerry Curtis, Gary Beier, June Woods, Kenzie Livingston; back row from left are Gracie Shireman, Piper Bovelle, Landon Hoffman, Aidan Salamone, Ameryn Wiles, Bella Rae Whalen.