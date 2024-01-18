ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SQUAD CAR STRUCK BY DRIVER ON INTERSTATE 55

ISP experiences 4th Move Over Law related crash of 2024

JOLIET – On January 18, 2024, at approximately 4:32 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP trooper’s squad car that was hit by a motorist who failed to move over on the ramp of Interstate 55 southbound to Interstate 80 eastbound in Will County.







On the above date and time, an ISP Troop 3 trooper’s fully marked squad car was stationary on the ramp with its emergency lights activated responding to a report of a tire in the roadway. A silver Lincoln approaching the area, failed to move over, and struck the rear of the ISP squad car. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Lincoln, 63-year-old Joseph A. Gemini of Bolingbrook, IL, was charged with Move Over Law – Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle.

In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d

1/18/24 Troop 3 Squad Car

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

###







