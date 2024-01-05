The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25-16, 25-14.

They start the season with a 1-0 record.

Leaders of the match were:

Ellie Marquez with 9 aces and 2 kills

Chloe Biros with 4 aces

Kaylee Tousignant with 2 aces and 5 assists

The 8th grade team won in 3 sets 25-16, 22-25, 25-15

They begin the season with a 1-0 record.

Leaders of the match were:

Jaci Wilkey with 7 aces, 4 digs, 2 kills, 3 assists

Lily Buck with 6 aces, 2 kills

Marissa Bafia with 7 aces, 4 digs

Julianna Moats with 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 assist

Great start to the season ladies!