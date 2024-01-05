Jan 4
The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams traveled to Odell on January 4th.
The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25-16, 25-14.
They start the season with a 1-0 record.
Leaders of the match were:
Ellie Marquez with 9 aces and 2 kills
Chloe Biros with 4 aces
Kaylee Tousignant with 2 aces and 5 assists
The 8th grade team won in 3 sets 25-16, 22-25, 25-15
They begin the season with a 1-0 record.
Leaders of the match were:
Jaci Wilkey with 7 aces, 4 digs, 2 kills, 3 assists
Lily Buck with 6 aces, 2 kills
Marissa Bafia with 7 aces, 4 digs
Julianna Moats with 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 assist
Great start to the season ladies!