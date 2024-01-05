Jan 4 Seneca Lady Irish vs Putnam County

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 10 15 8 12 45

Putnam County 12 5 13 7 37

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 11

Lainie Olson 9

Tessa Krull 9

11-10 (4-4)

Next up home vs Henry 1/8

Jan 4 GSW vs Grace Christian

GSW varsity girls defeated Grace Christian 64-34.

Points

Addi Fair 28 points

Grace Olsen 17 points

Eva Henderson 6 points

Maddie Simms 5 points

We are now 13-5 overall and 7-0 in conference. We play again on Monday night at Tri-Point. Varsity has a 5:30 start.

Dec 29 Seneca vs West Chicago

Congrats to Alyssa Zellers being named to the Lisle All Tournament Team

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 7 5 15 8 35 West Chicago 8 13 11 10 42 Leading scorers Alyssa Zellers 9 Graysen Provance 8 10-10 (3-4) Next Vs Putnam County @ Seneca 1/4 JV girls won the Lisle Christmas Tournament

Dec 28 Seneca vs Timothy Christian

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 9 9 16 11 45

Timothy Christian 12 5 12 9 38

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 21

Tessa Krull 11

10-9 (3-4)

Next up Friday 12/29 @ Lisle vs West Chicago for Consolation Championship at 8:00

JV Lady Irish play Friday 12/29 @ Lisle vs ICCP for the Championship at 12:45

Dec 27 Seneca vs Addison Trail

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 13 9 13 5 40

Addison Trail 14 4 11 6 35

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 12

Lainie Olson 7

9-9 (3-4). Next up 12/28 Thursday vs Timothy Christian @ Lisle. 8:00

Dec 26 Seneca @ Lisle

1 2 3 4 Final

Lady Irish 8 12 5 20 45

Lisle 12 10 17 8 47

Lading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 13

Lainie Olson 11

8-9 (3-4) next up tomorrow 5:00 @ Lisle vs Addison Trail

Dec 21 Dwight @ Lexington

Dwight 44, Lexington 61 Kassy Kodat – 16 pts, 4 rebounds Mikayla Chambers – 10 pts, 3 steals, 4 rebounds Ryan Bean – 9 pts, 6 rebounds

Dwight JV 40, Lexington JV 42

Makayla Wahl-Seabert – 22 pts, 2 steals, 3 rebounds

Claire Sandeno – 6 pts, 3 steals, 2 rebounds

Sophie Buck – 6 pts, 4 rebounds

Dec 20 Seneca @ Serena

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 12 12 4 12 40

Serena 12 16 9 9 46

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 12

Tessa Krull 10

8-8 (3-4)

Next up at Lisle Christmas tourney 12/26 vs Lisle

Dec 20 GSW vs Manteno

GSW varsity girls defeated Manteno 48-42.

Points

Addi Fair 28 points

Maddi Simms 6 points

Grace Olsen 5 points

We are now 11-5 overall and 5-0 in the conference. We play again tomorrow night at Donovan. 5:30 start.

Dec 19 Dwight vs Seneca

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 12 8 10 9 39 Dwight 2 6 9 9 26 Seneca Leading Scorers Alyssa Zellers 9 Tessa Krull 9

Dwight Leading Scorers

Ryan Bean 8 pts, 9 rebounds

Njomza Asllani 5 pts, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Kassy Kodat 4 pts, 3 rebounds

Dwight JV 16

Seneca JV 45

Makayla Wahl-Seabert 4 pts, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Addy Sulzberger 3 pts, 2 steals

Sophie Buck 3 pts, 4 rebounds

Dec 18 GSW vs Beecher

GSW varsity girls defeated Beecher 56-39

Points

Addi Fair 28 points

Grace Olsen 11 points

Aspen Lardi 6 points

Maddie Simms 6 points

We are now 10-5 overall and 5-0 in the RVC. We play again on Wednesday night at home vs. Manteno. Varsity plays first at 5:30 followed by JV.

Dec 14 Dwighht vs

No results reported.

Dec 14 GSW vs Clifton Central

GSW varsity girls defeated Clifton Central last night 43-40

Points

Addi Fair 20 points

Grace Olsen 17 points

We are now 9-5 overall and 4-0 in the conference. We play again on Monday night at home vs. Beecher. Varsity plays first at 5:30pm

Dec 14 Seneca vs Newark

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 7 12 17 14 50

Newark 12 8 12 6 38

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 21

Lauryn Barla 9

7-7 (2-4)

Next up Monday home vs Dwight

Dec 13 GSW vs Iroquois West – Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament

GSW varsity girls lost to Iroquois West 56-33 in the championship game of the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament. We finished in second place..

Points

Grace Olsen 11 points

Maddie Simms 10 points

Madison Wright 6 points

Eva Henderson 6 points

We are now 8-5 overall. Addi Fair was named tournament MVP and Grace Olsen was also a part of the all-tournament team. We play again tomorrow night vs Clifton Central in conference action. Varsity plays first at 5:30 followed by JV.

Dec 13 Dwight Varsity vs Tri Point Varsity at Dwight

Dwight 56

Tri Point 35

Mikayla Chambers = 16 pts 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Makayla Wahl-Seabert = 13 points, 2 rebounds

Sophie Buck = 7 pts, 3 steals

Njomza Asllani = 7 pts, 2 steals

Dec 11 Seneca vs St Bede

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 6 5 16 2 29

St. Bede 9 14 22 13 58

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 9

Lainie Olson 7

6-7 (2-4)

Next up Thursday 12/14 home vs Newark

Dec 11 GSW vs Grace Christian at Iroquois West Holiday Tournament

GSW varsity girls defeated Grace Christian 52-39 in the IW Tournament.

Points

Grace Olsen 16 points

Addi Fair 16 points

Madison Wright 13 points

We are now 3-0 in the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament and play on Wednesday night at 7pm for the championship vs. Iroquois West. Our overall record is now 8-4.

Dec 11 Dwight @ Henry

Dwight Varsity Ladies were also victorious 58 – 34. Ryan Bean had 17 pts and 8 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 11 pts 5 steals & 4 assists, Ella Legner had 8 pts, Lilly Duffy had 5 pts and 4 assists & Njomza Asllani had 3 pts & 4 steals.

Dwight JV Lady Trojans beat Lowpoint-Washburn last night 30-24. Lilly Duffy had 7 pts followed by Mikayla Wahl-Seabert with 6.

Dec 9 Conference Tornament at Iroquois West – GSW vs Milford and GSW vs Clifton Central

GSW played two games today.

In our morning game, GSW defeated Milford 45-28

Points

Grace Olsen 18 points

Addi Fair 14 points

Aspen Lardi 8 points

In our afternoon game, GSW defeated Clifton Central 58-35.

Points

Addi Fair 28 points

Grace Olsen 17 points

Madison Wright 7 points

After our two games today we are now 2-0 in the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament. We play again on Monday at 5:30pm vs. Grace Christian in Gilman.

On a side note, after our two games today Addi Fair surpassed 1,500 points for her career.