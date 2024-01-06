Grundy County Coroner’s Office

1/6/24

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that occurred Friday evening 01/05/2024 around 8:45 pm on I-55 milepost 231.

Coroner Callahan states there was an earlier crash and fire involving multiple semis in the northbound lanes of I-55 mile post 231 This crash was being investigated by ISP and various fire departments when in the southbound lane of traffic there was a chain reaction collision involving 3 vehicles. Preliminary investigation indicates traffic had slowed down in the area and a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Dawn M. Hall of Bloomington was struck from behind and pushed into another vehicle in front of her. Mrs Hall was pronounced dead at the scene at 2150 hrs. It is believed that the Hall vehicle was struck from behind by a semi tractor trailer.

The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s Office and the Illinois State Police. An examination is scheduled for later today. Several area fire departments were involved in the operations at the scene.