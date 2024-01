On Sunday, February 4, 2024 the Gardner Lions Club will be holding a Pancake Breakfast at the Gardner American Legion Hall.

Adults $9.00 and Children 5 – 10 yrs. old is $5.00. Children under 5 are Free Menu – Pancakes, sausage, scrambled or over easy eggs, white or wheat toast, and biscuits and gravy, milk, orange juice, amd coffee