Gardner Grade School held its 2nd annual Dodgeball Tournament on January 28th. The tournament had 19 teams ranging from grades 2-8. Area students from Braceville, Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, MVK, Reed-Custer, & South Wilmington were represented well in the tournament. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Gardner GS Outreach Program.

Here are the top 3 teams in each division.