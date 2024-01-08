The Dwight Youth Wrestling Club again has over 50 wrestlers this year and they have been practicing and competing hard. The team overall and each wrestler has shown lots of growth this year already. This season we are also very fortunate to have several new volunteer coaches helping out the program as well as great support from our community and families. SOCU recently donated $2,500 to the program!
On Sunday, January 7 the club took 24 wrestlers to Coal City to compete in a tournament that had over 600 wrestlers total competing.
In the TOT division the following wrestlers placed:
Benny Medema, 3rd
Ryker Sancken, 4th
Boston Leach, 3rd
Sam Veselak, 3rd
Zach Thompson, 1st
Jackson Labonte, 4th
Keegan Lindsey, 4th
Hank Hansen, 3rd
Preston Sancken, 3rd
Bantam Division:
Jaxon Haggard, 4th
Vinny Stipanovich, 1st
Landon McGann, 4th
Tanner Buchenau, 3rd
Hunter Lindsey, 2nd
Girls Division
Bristol Jensen, 1st
Mia Hoffner, 1st
Intermediate Division:
Jeffery Medema, 6th
Jack Tjelle, 3rd
Senior Division:
Dalton DeLong, 3rd