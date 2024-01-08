The Dwight Youth Wrestling Club again has over 50 wrestlers this year and they have been practicing and competing hard. The team overall and each wrestler has shown lots of growth this year already. This season we are also very fortunate to have several new volunteer coaches helping out the program as well as great support from our community and families. SOCU recently donated $2,500 to the program! The Dwight Youth Wrestling Club again has over 50 wrestlers this year and they have been practicing and competing hard. The team overall and each wrestler has shown lots of growth this year already. This season we are also very fortunate to have several new volunteer coaches helping out the program as well as great support from our community and families. SOCU recently donated $2,500 to the program!

On Sunday, January 7 the club took 24 wrestlers to Coal City to compete in a tournament that had over 600 wrestlers total competing.

In the TOT division the following wrestlers placed:

Benny Medema, 3rd

Ryker Sancken, 4th

Boston Leach, 3rd

Sam Veselak, 3rd

Zach Thompson, 1st

Jackson Labonte, 4th

Keegan Lindsey, 4th

Hank Hansen, 3rd

Preston Sancken, 3rd

Bantam Division:

Jaxon Haggard, 4th

Vinny Stipanovich, 1st

Landon McGann, 4th

Tanner Buchenau, 3rd

Hunter Lindsey, 2nd

Girls Division

Bristol Jensen, 1st

Mia Hoffner, 1st

Intermediate Division:

Jeffery Medema, 6th

Jack Tjelle, 3rd

Senior Division:

Dalton DeLong, 3rd