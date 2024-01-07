Jan 6 – Hawk Classic Prairie Central
This was a great showing for Dwight where everyone wrestled five matches.
Dec 27 – 28 – Abe’s Rumble 2023
This two day jam packed event featuring 60 of the top single A teams in Illinois is always a huge success and really develops our athletes in many aspects. This year we had 4 wrestlers who were unable to attend due to illness or other emergencies however, those 6 who made the trip truly made me proud and the comradery was extraordinary!
Dec12
Dwight hosted a solid Wilmington team who went 2-0 tonight over us and Pontiac.
Dec 9 Pontiac Tournament
Dwight had 9 wrestlers compete in this 18 team tournament. Kyler Starks had a big comeback victory 16-10, Landon Burkhardt with a few solid victories after a first round loss to the 215 lb tournament runner up from Morton High school.
Dec 7
Dwight wrestled better than Tuesday against two tough teams. Dylan Crouch had two wins with one of them by pin in one minute and thirteen seconds.Garrett Leach contributed to our teams versatility by making weight at a lighter weight class. Jake Wilkey went 1 and 1, and notched another pin with a Fall in Five minutes. Ethan Holte had a solid performance and ran out of time on his third period comeback.
Dec 5
Last night Dwight Wrestling hosted Gibson City and Streator. Thank you teachers, students, and Alumni for your support. We had a limited lineup yesterday for a variety of reasons. Most of Our upperclassmen went 1 and 1 on the night with Dylan Crouch sustaining his first loss of the season but he bounced back quickly with a first period pin over Streator improving his record to 5-1.
Dec 2
We wrestled well against Lisle, splitting the 6 matches with them. Our 3 victories were a pin from Team Captain Dylan Crouch in 2:54.
Nov 30
Dwight lost a close meet last night against Urbana 27-36. David Piaga-Gomez won 10-3, and then again by pin. Dylan Crouch handled both of his matches successfully winning 9-2 and then also with a pin. Kyler Starks and Landon Burkhardt both picked up their first pins of the season. Daniel Young and Jake Wilkey won by forfeit. The boys head to Lisle Saturday morning.