REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF

DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On Tuesday January 16, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board Vice President Max Sulzberger called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Tim Henson

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Jennifer Statler, Acting Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Cathy Ferguson, AD

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Tony Telin as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS, RECOGNITIONS

Andrew Narvick addressed the Board with an update about the practice facility, parking lot and sidewalk projects. We are still waiting on the transformer from Com Ed. Next week, the flooring, fire alarms/protection, ceiling steel and the “baseball” sidewalk will be installed. The athletic equipment is expected the 1st week of February. Narvick provided a few diagrams of the building and stated that he is expecting completion to be the end of March/1st week of April.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Amie Thompson was in attendance to give a brief DEA report. She thanked the Board for Christmas Breakfast explaining it was nice to not leave the grade school, thanked the Board for smooth negotiations and thanked the many families for thoughtful gifts during the holiday season.

Mr. Pittenger report stands as read. He informed the Board that Winterball has been moved to Saturday February 17th. DTHS had 4 early graduates and 2 late graduates leaving our total enrollment at 209 students.

Ms. Ferguson report stands as read. She informed the Board that Wednesday is Senior Night for boys’ basketball, and the Hall of Fame recognition is Saturday February 3rd. She would like to see lots of support.