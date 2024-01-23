REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF
DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230
Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On Tuesday January 16, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board Vice President Max Sulzberger called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle
ABSENT: Tim Henson
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Jennifer Statler, Acting Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Cathy Ferguson, AD
TROJAN OF THE MONTH
Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Tony Telin as Trojan of the Month.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS, RECOGNITIONS
Andrew Narvick addressed the Board with an update about the practice facility, parking lot and sidewalk projects. We are still waiting on the transformer from Com Ed. Next week, the flooring, fire alarms/protection, ceiling steel and the “baseball” sidewalk will be installed. The athletic equipment is expected the 1st week of February. Narvick provided a few diagrams of the building and stated that he is expecting completion to be the end of March/1st week of April.
REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Amie Thompson was in attendance to give a brief DEA report. She thanked the Board for Christmas Breakfast explaining it was nice to not leave the grade school, thanked the Board for smooth negotiations and thanked the many families for thoughtful gifts during the holiday season.
Mr. Pittenger report stands as read. He informed the Board that Winterball has been moved to Saturday February 17th. DTHS had 4 early graduates and 2 late graduates leaving our total enrollment at 209 students.
Ms. Ferguson report stands as read. She informed the Board that Wednesday is Senior Night for boys’ basketball, and the Hall of Fame recognition is Saturday February 3rd. She would like to see lots of support.
Mr. DeLong reported that the heat in the cafeteria and cardio room is not keeping up with the colder temperatures. A call is into A & R about the issue.
Mr. DeLong reported that we are on track with the yearly budget. He also stated that he is expecting the practice facility to come in under budget.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
None
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
1) Minutes of the December 20, 2023 Board Meeting
2) Bills
3) Approve Employment, Amie Thompson, Dean of Students
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
None
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong informed the Board that Amie Lee being the Authorized Reporting Agent for IMRF was a part of the payroll position.
Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the Maintenance Grant Asphalt Project would include Trojan Drive with designated walkway and redesign and restripe the west parking lot.
The Board discussed the overnight trips for Spanish Club and FFA. The students are paying for the Costa Rica Trip, and FFA Alumni are paying for the FFA only trips.
Moved by Chris Bunting, seconded by Joel Sandeno, to adjourn the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.