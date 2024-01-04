The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024 between the Boys’ JV and Varsity basketball game vs. Streator Woodland at approximately 6:30pm. There will be a reception in the DTHS cafeteria beginning @ 5:45PM. Please stop by and visit Coach Hicks, Coach Lane, and the family of Bob Trewartha to share your memories and stories. We welcome all former athletes and classmates to attend while we recognize the outstanding achievements of these gentlemen.