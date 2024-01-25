The Dwight Early Learning Program is hosting a developmental screening on March 7th and 8th at the Dwight United Methodist Church. This is a play based screening in the areas of learning, motor, speech, and social development. Children over the age of three will have a screening of their vision and hearing. It is recommended to have your child screened at least once prior to the start of school. Children 2 ½ and older must be screened in order to be considered for the preschool program at Dwight Grade School. Appointments will be taken starting on February 20, 2024; to schedule an appointment call the Dwight Grade School Main Office at 815-584-6220.

