REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District LibraryOn January 9, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Mark Christenson; Jaime Mallaney

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal/AD

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A thank-you note was received from Kathy Stewart at the time of her father’s passing.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Flott was in attendance to give the DEA Report for this month.

Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that we had several roof leaks with the recent rain and snow. He noted a need to look at at least a short-term fix as well as a long-term solution, whether that be a re-coat or a replacement roof. We have an upcoming health, life safety inspection where we will find out what the building needs are and can make decisions at that point.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:

Mr. DeLong reminded the Board that our meeting in February has been changed to Tuesday, February 13 th at 6:00 p.m. He noted that we are now half-way through the school year and financials are right on target. He did state that O&M repairs and maintenance as well as supplies are trending high.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the December 13, 2023 Regular Board Meeting Bills Approve Employment, Adam Clay, Volunteer Wrestling Coach

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong reported that it has been discussed to bring back the 8th Grade trip to Washington, DC beginning with the 8th Grade Class of 2025. Mrs. Flott explained the plans for the trip that would be for any student who has completed 6th through 8th grades in the summer of 2025. There would be a 10:1 student to chaperone ratio and the estimated departure dates for the trip would be June 21 through June 26, 2025. The length of the trip would be 4 days and the estimated cost would be $2,192.00 per student or $2,502 per adult. Chaperones would go at no cost. There will be an informational meeting held at the school on January 24th for any family that is interested. More information will be forthcoming at upcoming Board meetings.

Due to the retirement of Coreen Perschnick, Amie Lee has now taken over as our Payroll Specialist. IMRF requires us to name an Authorized Reporting Agent and we will need to approve Ms. Lee as that agent.