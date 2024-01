Congratulations to the Gardner – South Wilmington High School 2024 Homecoming King and Queen:

Sam Tramutolo & Ava Brassard.

Sam is the son of Steve and Andrea Tramutolo of South Wilmington and Ava is the daughter of Mike and Alicia Brassard of Braceville.

Also, congratulations to the other Senior attendants: Addi Fair, Mary Clare Phillips, Cree Croy and Robbie Denewellis-Shutes. (not pictured)

Photo by Shayla Loring Photography